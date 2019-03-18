Cocaine detected in system of man shot, killed by Charlotte police

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man shot and killed by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer in January died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to an autopsy report released Monday.
Michael Kelley, 32, was fatally shot outside the Koffee Kup Cafeteria off West Boulevard Jan. 16. Kelley was suspected in two armed robberies that had recently happened in the area.
Kelley had .10 mg of cocaine in his system at the time of death, a toxicology report revealed. No alcohol or opiates were detected.
Kelley suffered a gunshot would to the abdomen, neck and chest. In addition to multiple gunshot wounds, Kelley had “minor blunt force injuries,” the autopsy states.
The first robbery happened at 1:40 p.m. at a church on Freeland Lane between S. Tryon Street and Ellenwood Place. Police said the suspect walked into the church and asked a man inside for money. When the man in the church - Pastor Larry James - declined, the suspect reportedly cut him with a box cutter and took his car keys before leaving in the victim’s car - an Infiniti.
A short time later, a man matching the suspect’s description robbed a Family Dollar store on W. Tyvola Road and left in an Infiniti. Employees at the store told police they believed the robber was armed with a gun.
Officers later found the Infiniti in a parking lot on West Boulevard and began searching the area for the suspect. That’s when a K9 officer found Kelley.
"All of a sudden he come out and he was pointing an object I couldn’t tell what it was but he was pointing an object and he started walking toward the officers,” said Ron Straite, who witnessed the shooting.
“The suspect created an imminent threat to the officer,” said Chief Putney, who said the suspect was rushed to the hospital and later died.
Kelley was taken by Medic to Atrium Health where he died a short time later.
Kelley’s father was a CMPD officer and his grandfather retired as a Major with the department, WBTV learned.
