Catawba College and St. John’s Lutheran Church present “The Picture Man” and a conversation about the Ways We Keep Our Stories

St. John’s will provide coffee and water in Peeler Hall outside of the Faith Life Center Sanctuary at 9:30 a.m. in advance of Ebel’s April 9th presentation that begins at 10 a.m. and concludes at 11:30 a.m. Ebel, who has developed a study guide for “The Picture Man,” will share the importance of preserving a family’s history and some ways to do that through fun, collaborative, multi-generational activities such as making a pinhole camera from a shoebox. She will also have copies of her books for sale and will be available to sign them following her presentation.