Boys and Girls Clubs benefit from some fancy footwork!

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Gaston celebrated another successful “Dancing for Future Stars” Saturday night. The event is a major fundraiser for the organization which serves over 1,600 youth across the county every year.
Several business and civic leaders gear up for the big night with lots of training and commitment! The dancing competition is a major part of the evening, but it’s the fundraising each dancers does that really has a lasting impact.
This year, they broke previous records with well over $500,000 dollars to benefit the programs at BGCGG. The non-profit works with Gaston County residents ages 6 through 18-years-old. The money raised will support the many programs they offer youth giving them tools they need for a successful and productive future.
The audience at the Gaston County Country Club was treated with a choreographed dance performance by several club members. They were nervous back stage, but knocked it out of the park on stage! The crowd went wild!
Thanks to all the dancers for your hard work on the dance floor and fundraising! It was a honor to be part of the judging team.
