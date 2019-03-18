ACC Ties Record With Three No. 1 NCAA Tournament Seeds

Virginia is the No. 1 seed in the South Region for the second consecutive year and will open play in Columbia on Friday against No. 16 Gardner-Webb (23-11). The Cavaliers will be making their 23rd NCAA Tournament appearance, their school-record sixth straight and their seventh in the last eight years under current head coach Tony Bennett. Virginia is 29-22 all-time in the NCAAs, including Final Four appearances in 1981 and 1984. The No. 1 seed marks the fourth in the past six seasons for the Cavaliers.