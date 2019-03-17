4 women pepper spray employees, steal items from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Salisbury

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Officials say four women went into a sporting goods store, pepper sprayed two employees and stole items in Salisbury Sunday afternoon.
According to authorities, four African-American women went into Dick’s Sporting Goods in Salisbury around 2 p.m.
The women reportedly pepper sprayed two employees, then stole various articles of women’s clothing.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
No further information was released.
