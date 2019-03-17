Shots fired in Uptown parking lot kill carjacking suspect, hit car of woman, nearby apartment

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - In the midst of a busy weekend in Uptown Charlotte, there was a deadly shooting on Trade Street.
But there is more to this shooting case than just the homicide.
Brandon Clark was shot and killed when gunfire rang out just after 2 a.m., right after Clark allegedly tried to carjack another victim.
There was also a woman sitting in her car in the parking lot where it all happened who said she ducked down to avoid being hit in the gunfire.
“I have a hole in my windshield so every bump I hit it’s knocking more glass out," said the 23-year-old woman who was in her car on Trade Street.
That woman wanted to share her story without face or name included.
“Violence in Uptown is unusual, certainly of this nature,” said Lt. Andy Harris with CMPD.
CMPD says the unusual series of events started when Brandon Clark allegedly tried to carjack a man in the parking lot.
“Attempted to take his car at gunpoint so the victim got out the car, called 911 and summoned the police,” said Lt. Harris.
The carjacking victim left to a safe area, meanwhile Clark was left with the car.
CMPD says Clark couldn’t figure out how to get the car started so he left the car, took a few steps outside then shots were fired.
“I heard something. It didn’t really register what it was at first,” said the 23-year-old. “I ducked down and I looked up and I had seen the guy then I got back down.”
Police say the person who was carjacked remained at the scene to be questioned after they arrived and they do not believe they were involved with the shooting.
“Other individuals fired multiple rounds striking that gentleman and he ran a few feet and fell and died from his injuries,” said Lt. Harris.
Police say the people who fired the shots hit Clark, the window of an apartment building and the car of the 23-year-old woman sitting in the parking lot.
“We do not have an understanding of what caused the other individuals to shoot him and ultimately kill him,” said Lt. Harris.
Clark’s friend, Dylan Severt, just recently learned about his friend’s death and said this:
“Brandon was a close friend of mine he lived down the street where my grandmother used to live. He was like a brother to mean. To hear what I heard on the news, I was quite shocked and surprised. I didn’t think Brandon to do that kind of act. He was always such a positive soul and had such a great outlook on life. He never planned anything. He lived life day by day. That’s how I know him and will always remember him.”
No further evidence has been released at this time as this remains an active investigation.
