Search continues into second day for 34-year-old man reported missing in river in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, NC (WBTV) - For the second day in a row, officials are searching for a 34-year-old man who went missing in Boiling Springs Saturday afternoon.
According to officials and family, 34-year-old Keenan Little was last seen around 1:40 p.m. Saturday in the Broad River at the Broad River Greenway.
Rescue crews found clothing and some personal items on a rock near the river and footprints leading into the water.
Family members say Little works for the United States Postal Service and is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy. The family also says they spoke to two witnesses who saw Little in the river asking for help. According to the family, those witnesses tried to jump in to reach Little but could not.
According to the Boiling Springs Police Department, search teams, including Boiling Springs Fire and Rescue and Henderson County Rescue, have been looking all day but have suspended the search due to darkness.
Officials resumed the search Sunday morning.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.