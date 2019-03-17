Residents evacuated after fire breaks out at apartments in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Residents were evacuated after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Charlotte early Sunday morning.
According to officials, the fire was reported at the Hudson Commons Apartment Homes on Glenwater Drive.
Officials say the fire started on the first floor in one apartment, causing the entire building to evacuate.
No one was hurt in the fire and everyone has returned to their home, except for one family whose apartment caught on fire.
No further information was released.
