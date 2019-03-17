Duke defeats Florida State 73-63 for ACC Championship

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Duke Blue Devils defeated the Florida State Seminoles 73-63 in the ACC Championship game at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte Saturday night.
Duke’s Zion Williamson scored 21 points, while R.J. Barrett scored 17 points and Tre Jones scored 18 points.
Florida State’s Mfiondu Kabengele finished with 14 points while Terance Mann scored 12 points.
At halftime, the teams were all tied up at 36.
Florida State made it to the championship game by defeating the top-seeded Virginia Cavaliers in the semifinals,
Duke made it to the title game by coming away with a 74-73 victory in a thriller against North Carolina that will likely go down as as one of the most memorable games in ACC Tournament history.
The Blue Devils won their 21st ACC tournament title in school history and 15th of Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s tenure. Florida State was looking to win its second ACC tournament title.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.