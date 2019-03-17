Cool, dry weather welcomes spring this week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Looks like we will be lucky enough to have a dry day for it. It will be a little cool though. It will be a lot like yesterday with highs in the upper 50s.
The new week will also be on the cool side. We officially welcome spring on Wednesday but temperatures won’t feel all that spring-like. Average highs will be in the mid 60s but instead we stay in the mid to upper 50s through midweek. It will be dry though!
By week’s end, we will head back to the low 60s. The only rain chance is on Thursday and even that is only 20%.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.