Checkers Pick Up Season Sweep Of Rochester

Press release provided by Checkers.
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Checkers battled through a hard-hitting rematch to pick up a season sweep of the Rochester Americans courtesy of a 3-1 victory.
After weathering a heavy push from the visitors early on, the Checkers opened the scoring in the frame’s final minute with Julien Gauthier picking off a Rochester pass and launching a shot along the ice past Scott Wedgewood.
The physicality ramped up at the first buzzer, and Rochester carried that momentum into the second by evening the score less than three minutes in. Bobby Sanguinetti took back Charlotte’s lead later in the frame, however, after following up his own shot and potting the rebound for his first goal since rejoining the Checkers earlier this season.
The Amerks would continue to push down the stretch, doubling up Charlotte in shots, but Dustin Tokarski would come through strong for the home side. Aleksi Saarela extended Charlotte’s advantage with a snipe on the man advantage and that would prove to be the dagger, as the team rode out Tokarski’s 33 saves to another win on home ice.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.