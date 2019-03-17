Car flips, snaps power pole, takes down lines in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A car flipped, breaking a power pole and taking down power lines in Uptown Charlotte early Sunday morning.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on 6th Street near Graham Street around 2 a.m.
Emergency officials say one person was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.
Police say a car crashed into the power pole and flipped onto its side.
The power pole broke and the power lines were down at the scene.
The road was temporarily closed but has since reopened.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.