Baton Rouge Girl Scout buys American flag for her school after starting fundraiser

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A local Girl Scout took action when she noticed her school’s cafeteria didn’t have an American Flag.
Lillian, a Parkview Elementary student, used her mother’s Facebook account to start a fundraiser to purchase the flag for her school, according to a Facebook post. In the end, Lillian not only raised enough money for a new flag, but she used the extra funds to buy and donate groceries to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
The young Girl Scout’s small but powerful act inspires others to serve their community and help others.
