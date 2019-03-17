2 arrested after woman assaults deputy serving warrants at Lincoln County home

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Officials say two people were arrested after a woman assaulted a deputy who was trying to serve felony arrest warrants in western Lincoln County Friday.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the detective was attempting to serve warrants for a man and a woman on Doyle Beam Memorial Road in Vale.
Detective Jon Propst, along with Adam District patrol deputies, was attempting to arrest two individuals located inside a home when a woman was taken into custody.
While walking the woman to a patrol car, she tried to pull away, refusing to be placed in the car.
Once Detective Propst got her to the car, he tried to put her in the car and she kicked him multiple times in the legs and chest.
The second suspect, a man, was found hiding behind a bed in a bedroom and arrested without incident.
Both people had outstanding felony warrants for various drug violations and the man had an additional warrant for possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon.
The charges came after a search warrant conducted at by deputies earlier in the week.
Mikki Elizabeth Wylie, 35, was charged with one felony count each of possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. She was also charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wylie received additional charges when arrested including one misdemeanor count each of assault on a government official and resisting a public officer. She was jailed under a $70,000 secured bond. Wylie’s first court appearance will be Monday March 18 in Lincoln County District Court.
Larry Wade Stanley, II, 43, was charged with one felony count each of possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stanley received a $75,000 secured bond and will make his first court appearance on Monday March 18 in Lincoln County District Court.
According to detectives, the case is still under investigation and more arrests and additional charges may be forthcoming.
