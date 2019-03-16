Suspect in custody following Alexander County double murder

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A man described on Friday as ‘armed and dangerous’ is now in custody after being located hiding out in an Alexander County house by police Saturday morning.
According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Adam Thomas Morgan is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a February shooting in Stony Point.
Police had initiated a search for Morgan on Friday after he had last been seen in a vehicle driven by a female with a temporary NC tag. Warrants were issued for his arrest that afternoon and were served to Morgan on Saturday.
