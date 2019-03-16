Supporters of Faith Elementary School to meet on Sunday

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Supporters who don’t want to see Faith Elementary School close as part of the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education’s redistricting and consolidation plan have scheduled a meeting for Sunday.
The meeting will take place at the Rowan County Fairgrounds on Julian Road at 3:00 pm.
Faith Elementary School would be the first school to close under a new plan that was given initial approval recently by the school board. The plan would still require a public hearing and final vote.
Faith students would be moved to Koontz Elementary, and some 240 Koontz students would be moved to other schools.
The changes are necessary, board chairman Josh Wagner says, because of the ongoing cost to maintain aging buildings and to better utilize classroom space to fit with declining enrollment.
“When you go back and look at the capital committee’s data, Faith was in the bottom eight, they were one of the oldest schools on the list, they were also one of the lowest ranked in terms of the energy rating,” Wagner said. "But the biggest thing that stood out to me is they have the highest energy per square foot cost and the highest energy per student cost as far as the building.”
Supporters in the Faith community are adamant that the school should remain open. For many, it represents the heart of small community.
“I was brought up in this little community, my whole life is in Faith Elementary. It would break my heart greatly if they would close the doors," said Andrew Brown.
This week, the Faith Civitan Club voted to spend $1000 to hire a lawyer to represent the supporters.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.