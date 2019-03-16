2 seriously injured in car crash on I-485 Inner Loop

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Officials say two people were injured in a car crash on the I-485 Inner Loop Saturday evening.
According to the Harrisburg Fire Department, the incident happened on the inner loop of I-485 near Harrisburg Road.
Medic said two people were injured in the crash and taken to Carolinas Medical Center to be treated,
One person suffered serious injuries and the other person suffered minor injuries.
The Harrisburg Fire Department said they were assisting Mecklenburg County with the crash.
There’s no word on what caused the crash or if anyone else was involved.
No further information was released.
