Salisbury Police host worship security training

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - The event had been scheduled for weeks, but it was coincidental that the day after 49 people were killed in mosques in New Zealand, the Salisbury Police Department hosted a training session for local worshipers on how to stay safe in church.
The seminar, called “Securing the Faithful,” was held at Destiny City Church and was open to anyone who wanted to learn about how to make houses of worship more secure.
The training is geared toward churches that have a security team, those interested in forming a security team, faith leaders and the law officers called upon to work with them to make churches safer, according to Lt. Patrick Smith.
Included in the training was information about gun laws in a place of worship, and the changing world and violence in places of worship.
Virginia-based speaker Rick Arrington trained attendees on how to keep their places of worship safe. Arrington has developed crime prevention courses and has been a Virginia-certified crime prevention specialist since 1996.
In 2006, Arrington and others created a comprehensive three-day safety training course for law enforcement and faith organizations. In 2016 and 2017, more than 2,000 law enforcement officers and faith leaders attended his church security seminars.
Members representing twelve local churches attended the session.
