Saint Louis routs Davidson 67-44 to reach A-10 title game

Isabell broke the stalemate by scoring the first 10 points of the second half for Saint Louis and the first seven of a 12-0 run. Jordan Goodwin hit a 3-pointer and Javon Bess added a jumper, and the Billikens led 44-31 five minutes into the second half. A Foreman layup with 10:56 left extended the lead to 16, 49-33.