Rowan-Cabarrus students wins statewide graphic design contest

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - From RCCC: Rowan-Cabarrus Community College graphic design student Corrin Skinner was chosen as the winner of the North Carolina Community College System Conference’s Program Design Contest. Skinner was recognized by the College at a recent meeting of the Board of Trustees, and her design was featured on the cover of the conference program.
“Corrin is the kind of driven, engaged and curious student that makes our classrooms a lively environment to take intellectual and creative risks,” said lead graphic design instructor Aaron Tallman. “She’s always learning, and that will continue to serve her well.”
Skinner edged out more than 70 contenders from across the state of North Carolina to win the award. Students worked within a branding guide outlining acceptable colors, typefaces, logos and placement. The rest of the design was up to them.
“I believe my design had a refreshing look that was bold and all-around appealing,” Skinner said. “I wanted the state of North Carolina to be represented, and there’s no better way to do that than to actually use the shape of the state,” Skinner said. “I also wanted to show all 58 North Carolina community colleges, so I decided to pinpoint every college on the map. Then, to show that we are a group and we are strong, I connected each pointer.”
Skinner hasn’t always wanted to be a graphic designer. She had aspirations of becoming a veterinarian, but decided that, cost-wise, another path would make more sense. Once she decided to pursue an art-related degree, she found her calling with graphic design. With only one more semester to go, she is excited about earning her associate degree in graphic design and advertising at Rowan-Cabarrus.
“For me, choosing a college was a financial decision,” said Skinner, who lives in Concord. “Rowan-Cabarrus was the most affordable option for me to further my education. I didn’t grow up in a very financially stable home, so this was the best choice.”
Skinner is looking forward to graduation, for herself and her family.
“I’ll be the first person in my family to graduate from college, so it’s kind of a whole family goal,” she said. “Then, I want to find a job that I will love doing. I want to be able to actually look forward to going to work.”
