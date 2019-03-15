Police break up dog fighting operation in Aynor area; four charged

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Eighteen dogs were seized and four people were taken into custody after Horry County police broke up a dog fighting operation this week.
According to a press release from the Horry County Police Department, 17 pit bulls and one mastiff were taken. They are currently being held at the Horry County Animal Care Center
The following people face these charges:
Erica Wilson: possession of cocaine, first offense; unlawful conduct towards a child; violation of animal fighting and baiting act
Tran Graham: unlawful conduct towards a child; violation of animal fighting and baiting act; cruelty towards animals, 15 counts; violation of Horry County ordinance 4-3(c) tethering section, 14 counts
Roy Dew: violation of animal fighting and baiting act
Kendrick Butler: violation of animal fighting and baiting act; cruelty towards animals, 15 counts; violation of Horry County ordinance 4-3(c) tethering section, 14 counts
Residents in the quiet neighborhood told WMBF News that the suspects charged in the case just moved in over the last few months.
Neighbor Sherry Bell said the news of the arrests was surprising, but said it’s all starting to make sense because she could recall hearing dogs late into the night.
“Well it was just like all night. It was just barking all night long. But it didn’t sound like fighting. It was just barks,” Bell said.
Bell believes the dogs that were taken from the home are the same ones who killed four of her dogs just six weeks ago.
“All four of them came home all bit up, mauled up. Yeah, it was sad,” Bell said.
Bells said a man at the home claimed his dogs didn’t kill her dogs. Police didn’t press any charges at the time.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.