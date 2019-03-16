No new leads as NC man still on the run in wife’s murder, sheriff says

MOMEYER, N.C. (Kelly Kennedy/WNCN) - The search continues for a Nash County man accused of murdering his wife.
A week ago, 38-year-old Diana Keel went missing.
The Nash County sheriff says her husband, 57-year-old Lynn Keel, murdered her, but Lynn is still out on the street.
At a news conference earlier this week, Sheriff Keith Stone said his investigators were working around the clock to close the case.
“Definitely there’s a killer on the loose and we’re doing everything we can,” said Stone.
From the beginning, investigators called Lynn Keel a person of interest in the case. They questioned him and sent him home.
Now they’ve put out a warrant for his arrest, but they haven’t found him.
Robert Green is a pastor at the Momeyer Full Gospel Baptist Church a few miles from the Keel’s home in Nash County.
“Anybody that gets killed senselessly it hurts me and being this close to where we have fellowship at it really hurts even more because maybe we could’ve done a little bit more of a reach out,” said Pastor Green.
Green says he’s praying the family gets closure.
“We try to move to a safer place, but it can happen anywhere,” Green said. “Even sometimes we look at people that we never think would do something like this. It happens. The devil’s running rampant.”
Neighbors and friends of Diana Keel say the couple had a tumultuous marriage. Friends say Diana tried to leave Keel before and was planning on leaving him again.
"That he finally hurt her,” friend of Diana, Taryn Edwards told CBS 17. “That the fears that I had had from the first little bit or after meeting her that he finally succeeded."
CBS 17 has learned Lynn’s first wife died at the same home he shared with Diana. It happened in 2006.
Investigators say she fell down the outside steps and hit her head. Her death was ruled accidental.
Lynn is believed to be driving a 1998 Chevy pickup that is gold or pewter. The North Carolina license plate number is BBM- 9232.
CBS 17 spoke with Stone briefly on Saturday. He said he had no new leads at this time.
Investigators say Lynn is armed and dangerous, so if you see him or his car, contact law enforcement.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.