No. 5 Duke edges No. 3 UNC 74-73 in ACC semifinals

Duke: This tournament has largely been about Williamson's return from the injury that had sidelined him for nearly six full games, and what it means for the Blue Devils going forward. He had 29 points on 13-for-13 shooting — the best performance without a miss in the event's 66-year history — in the quarterfinal win against Syracuse. Williamson had another big game, but the Blue Devils also got sparks from spot-duty reserves like Jordan Goldwire and Antonio Vrankovic while Javin DeLaurier's work on the boards kept Duke in it early as UNC was in full sprint by the opening tip. It was another sign that Duke, with Williamson back, is closer to being the version that spent a national-best seven weeks at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 this season.