NC Marine gets class ring back he lost 54 years ago

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A Marine who lives in Catawba County lost his class ring 54 years ago at Camp Lejuene. He just got it back Friday.
His daughter took the picture Friday night. She says her father, James Newman, lost the ring when he was 18-years old in boot camp.
It was a sentimental thing to him. He’d worked as a teenager for his dad’s stonemason business and earned enough money to buy his own ring.
Deana Sigmon says her father was devastated when he lost it and mentioned it a few times as they grew up.
As of today, the mystery is finally solved.
Apparently a gentleman found the ring in a restroom weeks after James lost it, somewhere in Jacksonville, North Carolina. He doesn’t remember which store or restaurant, but it wasn’t at Camp Lejuene.
He was also a Marine.
That Marine, who took the ring with him along all his life travels and moves, now lives in Illinois. He tried several times to find the owner but was never successful. After a while he put it away where it sat untouched for decades.
Recently, he mentioned it to his daughter. She went on Facebook and typed in the school. She posted on that school’s page.
Within 24 hours she’d tracked down James.
“When my dad received this ring in the mail today, he couldn’t stop smiling,” Deana said. “He looked like a child on Christmas morning.”
These are the kinds of stories you can’t make up. A ring that traveled the world with one Marine, that has made it back to another Marine who waited over 50 years to have it again.
-Molly
