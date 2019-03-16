Iconic North Carolina barbecue spot closes over taxes owed

In this April 27, 2008 file photo, patrons leave Wilber's Barbecue in Goldsboro, N.C. Multiple news outlets report Wilber’s Barbecue recently shut its doors, with a sign posted saying the property had been seized due to nonpayment of taxes. The Wayne County Clerk of Court said, multiple tax liens had been filed against the restaurant, totaling more than $70,000 in tax liability. JIM R.BOUNDS AP PHOTO