Duke defeats UNC 74-73 in thriller to advance to ACC Championship game

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Duke Blue Devils defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels 74-73 in a thrilling game in the ACC Tournament semifinals at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte Friday night.
Duke now advances to the ACC Championship game to face Florida State.
This was the third matchup in less than a month for the longtime in-state college basketball rivals. North Carolina won the first two games.
Friday night’s game marked the first time Duke’s superstar freshman Zion Williamson got to play a full game against UNC after suffering an injury a little over 30 seconds into the first matchup.
Williamson finished Friday night’s game with 31 points and 11 rebounds.
Duke’s R.J. Barrett finished with 15 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists while Tre Jones finished with 11 points.
Cameron Johnson led all UNC scorers with 23 points, while Luke Maye chipped in with 14 points and 13 rebounds and Colby White finished with 11 points.
The game could also potentially affect seeding in the NCAA tournament, as both teams are contenders for a number one seed. Selection Sunday is March 17.
The teams last played on March 9, when the Tar Heels defeated the Blue Devils 79=70.
This was the third straight year Duke and North Carolina have played in the ACC Tournament and their 23rd ACC Tournament meeting all-time,
