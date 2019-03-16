Dry, cooler weather expected to kick off the weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Who’s ready for a break from the rain? Looks like we finally get it this weekend. The week ahead looks dry too! It will be a little cooler though. Highs were close to 70° on Friday. Today and tomorrow we will be closer to 60°.
The new week will also stay dry. There’s a 0% chance for rain Monday through Wednesday and it only goes up to 10-20% by Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be running a little below average. The average high is in the low to mid 60s. We will be in the mid to upper 50s through Wednesday. Then we will be right around average for the last part of the week.
Enjoy the weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
