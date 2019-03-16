Domestic argument leads to overnight shooting in University area

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - An argument between a man and woman in north Charlotte Friday night resulted in one person being shot and a suspect detained.
The incident occurred on Varsity Lane around 11:40 p.m. after CMPD detectives were called to investigate a reported shooting. The female victim was located at the scene and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
No further information has been released at this time as this remains an active investigation.
