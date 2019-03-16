‘Demons, ‘voices’: Police release video of Parkland shooter’s arrest

(Gray News) – Video of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz talking about “voices” and “demons” as he was arrested was released to the public on Friday.
The video shows Cruz, who has confessed to murdering 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Feb. 2018, being restrained on the ground by an officer sometime after the shooting. It does not show the moment he was first confronted by law enforcement.
The footage comes from an officer’s body camera. It was released by the Broward State Attorney’s Office.
“What’s going on today, bro?” an officer asks Cruz.
“Demons, man,” he says. “Voices.”
At one point he exclaims, “What the f---, where the f--- am I? Holy s---, what happened?”
“You should be quiet, man,” the officer tells him.
The video runs a little bit longer than two minutes. In it, more than a half dozen officers appear to be on the scene, including the officer whose body cam footage was release.
Toward the end, it sounds as if Cruz is crying.
Cruz’s lawyers offered a guilty plea in exchange for prosecutors withdrawing the possibility of the death penalty, but they have rejected that.
It is unclear when his case will go to trial. According to CNN, death penalty cases can take years to reach the trial stage.
