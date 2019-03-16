Crosswalk installation planned for parking deck area

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County: As one of the final steps of construction for the new downtown parking deck, crews will intermittently close lanes of Spring Street and Corban Avenue to install a crosswalk.
Plans are for the closures to occur on Tuesday (March 19) and Wednesday (March 20).
In addition to the crosswalk installation, workers are separately finalizing the building exterior and installing landscaping, which will bring the project close to completion, according to Cabarrrus County Area Manager Kyle Bilafer.
The five-story deck opened on March 1 following 13 months of construction. With 24-hour access to 614 spots, it provides parking for guests downtown as well as courthouse visitors. Sixteen spots are handicap accessible and located near the elevator on each floor. Three of those 16 spaces can accommodate vans.
Access to the deck is available through entrances on Spring and Corban. Jurors can use the new deck or Surface Lot #2 on Church Street.
No cost is required for parking, but the County plans to implement a fee schedule in the future.
The parking deck features various security measures. Stairwell lights are on continuously, while the parking areas feature motion-operated LED lights. Blue light emergency phones located at both stairwells on each floor will call 911 when activated. The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office also regularly patrols the facility.
