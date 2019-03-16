Carjacking suspect killed by unknown assailant in uptown Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A carjacking in uptown Charlotte left one man dead and another shaken following a reported shooting.
Police responded to an armed robbery call for service on W. Trade St. around 2:15 a.m. after an individual reported that he had been carjacked at gunpoint. During the call, the victim reported that the suspect remained in the car and had not left the scene at that time. As he was on the phone with dispatchers, the suspect exited the vehicle and was reportedly shot by an unknown individual.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the carjacking suspect suffering from a gunshot wound and MEDIC would later pronounce him deceased.
An initial investigation into the matter found that the another vehicle in the area had been shot as well as an occupied apartment on 5th Street but that no one had been injured.
No further evidence has been released at this time as this remains an active investigation.
