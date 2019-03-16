Arthur Trace, the ‘Artful Deceiver,’ coming to Concord

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - A well-known magician is coming to Concord in April, presented by the Cabarrus Arts Council.
According to his website, Arthur Trace is only the eighth magician in the history of magic to be awarded The International Brotherhood of Magicians Gold Medal. In 2006 he became a FISM award winner at the World Championships of Magic, and in 2007 Arthur was awarded the “Best Cabaret Magic” award at The World Magic Awards.
In 2015 and 2016 the Academy of Magical Arts nominated Arthur as the Stage Magician of The Year, and in 2018 the same organization nominated him as Parlour Magician of The Year.
The website says that the show is described as having imaginative plots that are expressed through magic that is, often, perfectly synced to music and sound effects. Great for young and old alike, each year he brings his artful deception to corporate and theater audiences worldwide. Watch Arthur perform and find out why Kevin Pang of the Chicago Tribune called him “one of magic’s bona fide superstars!”
Trace will be performing at the Davis Theater in Concord on Saturday, April 6, at 4 pm and 8 pm. Note: the 4 pm matinee show length is 60 minutes; the 8 pm show is 90 minutes, with an intermission.
Cost for the 4 pm show is $20 adults, $10 for children. Tickets for the 8 pm show are $30.
Contact the Cabarrus Arts Council for more information: https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/
