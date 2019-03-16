‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in double murder in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A man considered to be armed and dangerous is wanted in a double murder in Alexander County Friday night.
According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, officials are seeking information on the location of 20-year-old Adam Thomas Morgan.
According to officials, the double murder happened in February, where two people were shot to death. One person was found dead in a bedroom and the other person was found in a hallway.
Morgan is described as a white male, standing 5’10” tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Officials say he was last seen Friday around 4 p.m. on the Old Mountain Road in Stony Point headed toward Alexander County near the Iredell and Alexander County line.
Morgan is wanted by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of first degree murder.
The suspect vehicle is described as an older model dark-colored 1998 Honda Passport SUV.
Officials say the vehicle was driven by a white female and Morgan was a passenger. The vehicle had a NC temporary tag.
Anyone with information on Morgan’s location is asked to contact the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office at 828-632-2911 or the Alexander County Crimestoppers at 828-632-8555.
Morgan is considered armed and dangerous.
