Women attacked at 2 different popular locations in Charlotte within 48 hours

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Over the last 48 hours, detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have responded to two separate incidents where women were targeted during brazen crimes.
Police say a woman was sexually assaulted in South End Wednesday evening while jogging along the light rail path. Then Thursday afternoon two women were robbed at gunpoint in McAlpine Creek Park.
Arrests have already been made in the South End incident. In a video posted to Facebook Thursday, police explained that a woman claimed she had been sexually assaulted while jogging along the rail trail.
“She did an amazing job getting a description of these suspects to the officers who began investigating the case,” explained officer Blake Page in the video.
Page said that shortly after the sex assault occurred, one of the men responsible posed as a police officer and pointed a gun at another victim. Page said the men have been identified as Sterling Foreman and Tyler Maciera. Both are now in custody and are facing serious charges including sexual battery.
To some people living in South End, this incident comes as quite the surprise.
“It’s always felt pretty comfortable walking up and down. Not too far, but nothing sketchy going on,” explained South End resident Graham Dennis.
People were equally surprised to hear about the robbery at McAlpine Creek Park Thursday afternoon.
“If I were to be out here with my child and someone were to come up and try to rob me, what would you do? First thing you think is your child’s safety,” explained a mother at the park who asked to remain anonymous.
The mother said she recommends carrying something at the park to use to defend oneself.
“Make sure you keep some type of protection with you,” she said.
There has been no word of an arrest in the McAlpine Creek Park robbery. If you know who did this, please call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
