West Memphis police officers won’t be charged in deadly shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (WMC) - The West Memphis Police officers who shot and killed two suspects back in January will not face any charges.
The prosecuting attorney for the Second Judicial District announced Thursday evening that a Grand Jury returned a "No True Bill" in the case.
"No True Bill" means the state's grand jury didn't find enough evidence to charge the defendants.
West Memphis Police shot and killed 22-year-old Megan Rivera and 30-year-old De’Angelo Brown during a traffic stop January 16.
Investigators say the South Carolina couple was in a stolen car and refused to pull over.
Instead, they rammed several police cars and ran over one of the officer’s legs.
Six West Memphis cops have been relieved of duty since the shooting.
Thursday, Assistant Police Chief Robert Langston said those officers remain off the job, pending the results of the department's internal investigation.
Chief Langston also said the injured officer is still recovering and faces a "long road ahead."
West Memphis Police will talk about it more Friday during a 9 a.m. news conference.
WMC5 crews will be at the press conference and will bring you more updates.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.