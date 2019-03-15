Two now charged in connection with convenience store robberies in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Two people have now been charged in connection with incidents at three convenience stores in Rowan County on Wednesday.
There was an attempted armed robbery at the Kangaroo Mart in China Grove just after 4:00 am, an armed robbery at the Rushco on Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury just after 5:00 am, and another armed robbery at Pop’s County Store on Highway 601.
No one was hurt, but money and cigarettes were taken from the Rushco, and money stolen from Pop’s.
Spencer Van Botteon, 20, of Carolyn Drive, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon by the Rowan Sheriff’s Office and Salisbury Police. According to warrants, Botteon used a “black semi-automatic handgun” to threaten two people at Pop’s, and the worker at the Rushco while committing the robberies.
Boetten was arrested early on Friday morning after deputies received a call about a suspicious person on Blue Heron Drive.
Bond is set at $75,000.
Joseph Kent Waddell, 21, of Woodleaf-Barber Road, was also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon in the case involving Pop’s Country Store. Waddell was stopped by deputies while driving on Goodman Lake Road.
Bond for Waddell was $25,000. He is currently out on that bond.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.