Tuition freeze announced at Gardner-Webb University due to affordability concerns

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Recent concerns about affordability for Gardner-Webb University undergraduate students led the college to announce a freeze on tuition, room and board for the upcoming academic year.
The tuition freeze is effective immediately and will apply to incoming freshmen, transfer students and current undergraduates for the 2019-’20 year - traditional undergraduate students enrolled in the Boiling Springs campus program.
“We have had concerns for some time about cost and affordability for our undergraduate students,” says Interim GWU President Dr. Ben Leslie in a statement sent to WBTV. “Our Board of Trustees felt strongly that we needed to address that situation head on.”
The school says leadership from the Board of Trustees made the freeze possible.
“We have heard the concerns not only from students, but from faculty, staff and administration, too,” said Jennifer Marion Mills, Chair of the Board. “It’s something we take very seriously, so we strongly encouraged this action.”
Affordability is among the most pressing issues in higher education nationwide. Universities are looking for ways to continue to recruit and retain students while limiting the cost and subsequent student debt.
