Traffic stop turns up counterfeit money and materials

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Three people have been charged after a traffic stop in Salisbury on Friday morning turned up counterfeit money and materials used to make such bogus bills.
According to the report, a car was stopped at the intersection of Jake Alexander Boulevard and Julian Road. The initial reason for the traffic stop was not immediately provided.
After getting permission from the driver, police searched the car and discovered two counterfeit $100 bills in the glove box. Officers also found several stacks of paper like the type used to make the fake money. The stacks were wrapped in rubber bands in a shoe box in the car.
Darren Cyrus Alade, 25, of Clifton Heights, PA, was charged with resisting police and forgery of notes. He was jailed under a bond of $25,000.
Two other people in the car known only as “John Doe and Jane Doe,” were also charged with resisting police and forgery of bank notes. Both were jailed under a bond of $25,000.
