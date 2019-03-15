Teenage defendant denied bond in double homicide case

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - A Rock Hill judge denied bond to a 16-year-old boy accused of murdering two young men on a residential street in Rock Hill on February 26.
Sam Robinson, 16, was extradited from North Carolina back to Rock Hill after being arrested in Charlotte. Friday, he appeared before Judge Jane Modla for a bond hearing.
According to Rock Hill Police Detective Ryan Thomas, Robinson acquired a semi-automatic pistol on February 25 and intended to use the weapon to commit crimes within the city.
Police are still trying to determine the motive of the double homicide.
“One thing we know for certain is that Mr. Robinson’s actions are tied to criminal gang activity on his part,” Detective Thomas said.
On Monday, February 25, Thomas says Robinson fired his gun at a home on the 600 block of Chestnut Street on two different occasions. The home was occupied by the parents of 23-year-old Malik McCullough.
“Their home and vehicle were riddled with bullets,” Thomas said.
One day later, McCullough and his friend 20-year-old Zenquarius McCrorey were killed on the same street. At the time of the murder, police did not believe the shooting into the home on Chestnut Street was related to the murders. In court on Friday, police say Robinson is responsible for both crimes.
According to Thomas, one day after shooting at McCullough’s home he got into a car with McCullough and McCrorey. Police say McCullough and McCrorey needed to get ready for work and pulled into McCullough’s driveway. Robinson was in the backseat of the car.
“Without any warning, Mr. Robinson shot the victim’s in the back of their heads,” Thomas said.
The Chevy Impala was still in drive, according to police, and continued to roll down the street. Meanwhile, police say Robinson jumped out of the car and attempted to hide the murder weapon.
The Impala eventually crashed into a fence near the intersection of Chestnut and Jones Avenue. Police say Robinson went back to the car and pretended to render aid to McCullough and McCrorey.
“There was insufficient evidence on that day of the murder to charge Mr. Robinson, so he was released. His family then took him up to Charlotte in an attempt to hide him from police and hide him from the people seeking revenge for McCullough and McCrorey’s murders,” Thomas said.
Robinson was eventually arrested in Charlotte. His mother, Nikkiyah Alston, was also charged for obstructing justice.
Judge Modla denied Robinson bond. He is charged as an adult but will not be housed with adult offenders. Robinson will be held in the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia until his trial on June 25.
Murder carries a maximum sentence of up to life in prison.
Family members of victim Zenquarius McCrorey were in the court room. According to a victim’s advocate, Malik McCullough’s father did not want to be at the court hearing and instead said he was going to let the salvation of the Lord handle it.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.