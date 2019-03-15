TeamTommie: T-shirt campaign for burned VA dog raises more than $85K

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control’s #TeamTommie t-shirt campaign for its “Tommie Fund” has raised more than $85,000.
The fund was set up in memorial of Tommie, the dog tied to a pole and intentionally set on fire, to help provide emergency vet care to animals in need at RACC.
#TeamTommie shirts are available through Richmond-based Bonfire and come in various styles and colors.
Tommie was buried at the Pet Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, Feb. 23, “thanks to a very generous donor.”
An arrest have not been made in the case. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
