1 stabbed, officers attacked by inmates in separate incidents at Alexander Correctional Institution

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A corrections officer was stabbed in an attack at Alexander Correctional Institution Friday morning.
According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the officer was stabbed by an inmate at the prison during a cell search around 9:30 a.m.
The officer received outside medical treatment and returned to work a short time later. No other injuries were reported.
A short time before this attack, officials say another corrections officer was struck by an inmate while doing a cell search.
The situation was quickly brought under control and this officer did not suffer any injuries.
Additional cell searches were conducted through the day and the facility returned to normal operations by 2:30 p.m.
