Schools placed on lockdown after man shoots into home in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - A man was arrested for shooting into a home, forcing nearby schools to be placed on lockdown in Lancaster County Thursday morning.
According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Leonard Asante’ Shropshire, Jr. was charged with four counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a stolen pistol.
Officials say the incident happened at a home on Belvedere Drive in Kershaw Thursday morning.
Deputies were responded to the home a little before 9 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
Four adults were inside the home, including a female who knew Shropshire.
She told the responding deputy Shropshire texted her a few minutes before the incident asking if he could come to the home to get his personal items. She refused.
Minutes later, officials say Shropshire began beating on the door but was not allowed inside.
The people in the home then heard shots, as did nearby witnesses. Several shots hit the home, but no one inside the home was shot.
A man in the home shot back from inside, and Shropshire was seen running away.
Deputies notified the Lancaster County School District, and Andrew Jackson High and Middle Schools were placed on lockdown.
Additional deputies including a K-9 unit, investigators, and crime scene investigators responded but they did not find Shropshire. When officers were satisfied Shropshire was no longer in the area, the school lockdowns were lifted.
Officials received information that Shropshire was back in the Lancaster area and found him on a family member’s porch on Parkman Avenue.
Shropshire started running but was arrested before he made it out of the yard. Shropshire was not hurt during the shooting nor during his arrest.
The 9 mm pistol investigators believe Shropshire used in Kershaw was recovered in the home on Parkman Avenue. The pistol had been reported stolen in Lancaster County a few days ago.
Shropshire is being held in the Lancaster County Detention Center, and he will appear before a magistrate for a bond hearing Friday.
“It is fortunate neither the occupants of the home, the uninvolved witnesses, passersby, nor Shropshire was injured during this senseless shooting incident,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “The homes in the area are very close to each other and to a busy highway. Our personnel did an excellent job tracking down Shropshire in Lancaster and arresting him.”
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.
