SC school hosts virtual story time for elementary students

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Teachers at one Rock Hill school are making sure students are read to even when they’re not in school.
Ebenzer Avenue Elementary School is opening a new chapter in the digital world by reading to students virtually.
“We always encourage our kids to read every night," School Literacy Coach Julie Hiott says.
Each Friday, a different teacher or staff member picks a book to read, records the reading, and posts it on the school’s YouTube and Facebook page Sunday night.
It’s a tradition that started this semester at the elementary school. Charlotte Evans, the School’s Librarian came up with the idea, and it quickly became a hit.
“21st century, things are so much easier," Evans said. “We like to do one every weekend as sort of a, you know you’re getting you’re reading in school but remember when you’re home, here’s a little reminder, first of all that we should be reading, but also that you’re teachers and your staff at school are thinking about you even when you’re off on the weekend.”
The message? Reading...to literally anyone, or anything at anytime.
“Everyone loves it. haven’t had any trouble getting volunteers to read, we usually have a list of teachers who want to go next," Evans said.
Kids seem to really enjoy the new tradition.
“In school the kids will come and talk about “Oh! I saw you read!!” and they are just so excited.”
A post about a Texas school principal recently went viral. Dr. George reads children’s books live on Facebook so her students have bedtime stories. It’s called “Tucked In Tuesdays.”
