Residents displaced after fire caused by electrical problem at northeast Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Residents are displaced after officials worked to control a fire caused by an electrical problem at a home in northeast Charlotte Thursday evening.
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire happened at a house on Thornwood Road.
Firefighters responded and began working to control the fire.
The fire was controlled in 12 minutes by 23 firefighters.
Officials say the fire was determined to be accidental due to an electrical problem.
The Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants. The fire caused an estimated $35,000 in damage.
Officials say working smoke alarms alerted occupants to the fire.
