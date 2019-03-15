Rain, thunderstorms rolling into the area through the evening

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We are starting the Friday morning commute with a batch of showers and thunderstorms across the WBTV viewing area. There is a bit of good news, this first batch of rain is moving quickly to the east, and this will provide a bit of a break during the morning rush-hour.
The front is still well back to our west into the NC High Country. The cold front will progress eastward during the later morning and early afternoon hours. A final round of showers and thunderstorms will show itself later today. Those showers will linger into the early evening hours before the front pushes to the coast later tonight.
Behind the front, conditions will clear as we head into the weekend. Sunny to partly cloudy skies will be the feature Saturday and Sunday. We will also be looking at cooler temperatures, as overnight lows fall back into the 30’s, and afternoon highs top out in the upper fifties and low sixties.
Long range models keep us on the dry side through the middle of next week. Finally, a chance to dry things out.
Have a great weekend!
Chris Larson
