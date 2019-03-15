Rain moving out Friday evening, cooler and dry weekend ahead

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Yet another Friday with rain, what else is new?
We've got a quick-moving front rolling through the area which will keep around areas of rain around through the early evening. So far this line isn't having a ton of luck producing much thunder, but it will still be possible, especially East of I-85 over the next couple hours.
The rain quickly departs by sun-down at the latest, and then cooler North breezes will set up behind it for Saturday. Fortunately, the weekend stays dry, but it will be slightly below average temps with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
The forecast is remarkably consistent throughout much of next week as well, as temps more or less remain in this range with dry conditions right all the way through the first day of Spring on Wednesday.
Have a great evening!
- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
