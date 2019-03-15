Last day for candidates to file in NC 9th Congressional District election

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Friday is the last day for candidates to file in the North Carolina’s new 9th Congressional District election. So far seven republicans have entered the race. Dan McCready is the sole democrat. The election comes after the State Board of Elections voted unanimously in favor of a new election after a hearing on election fraud and absentee ballot tampering in Bladen County.
Here's the list of current candidates.
Dan McCready (D)
Stony Rushing (R)
Fern Shubert (R)
Dan Bishop (R)
Stevie Rivenbark Hull (R)
Kathie Day (R)
Leigh Brown (R)
Gary Dunn (R)
Allen Smith (GRE)
Jeff Scott (LIB)
Republican Matthew Ridenhour has announced he will run but has not yet filed.
While the election takes place the US House of Representative Office of the Clerk announced it will provide constituency services for people living in the 9th Congressional District.
WBTV obtained a copy of an internal memo confirming the move. The memo says that while there is no Congressional member is representing the district the congressional office will operate under control of the clerk and provide constituent services. Right now it’s unclear if that means local offices will open or just the Washington DC office.
