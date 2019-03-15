Injuries reported, highway closed after propane truck overturns in Mooresville

By WBTV Web Staff | March 15, 2019 at 5:20 PM EST - Updated March 15 at 5:21 PM

MOORESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - Officials say injuries were reported after a propane truck rolled over, closing part of a highway in Mooresville Friday afternoon.

According to the Mooresville Fire Department, Oakridge Farm Highway was closed between Highway 801 and Wiggins Road.

Crews say a propane truck has overturned and there were injuries reported.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area until at least 6 p.m. as crews worked to remove the truck and complete clean-up of the scene.

Officials say there is no evidence of a leak but Haz-Mat crews responded to the scene for assistance, if needed.

There’s no word on what caused the accident and no further information was released.

