High school student disciplined after nude images of 14-year-old found on school computer

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A 16-year-old student at East Rowan High was disciplined within the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Code of Conduct after inappropriate images were found on his school-issued laptop computer.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, the student had nude pictures and videos sent to him by a 14-year-old girl.
The images were discovered on the computer and reported to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
No criminal charges were filed in the case, but the student was disciplined by the school system.
