Gunshots reported near Lancaster elementary school, students on modified lock down

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - Lancaster County school officials announced on Facebook they heard what was believed to be gunshots Friday morning adjacent from Erwin Elementary School.
Students were rushed inside of the school and police were called to the area. School officials say no evidence of danger has been found in the area by law enforcement.
The school will operate on a modified lock down during the day. Students will continue to move freely throughout the building but, will not be allowed on the playground or areas outside of the school.
“We are extremely conservative in these types of situations and think this is the most prudent approach," a post on Facebook stated.
